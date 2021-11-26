Richarlison urged to improve his discipline by Everton boss Rafael Benitez

Everton forward Richarlison has been told by manager Rafael Benitez he needs to do a better job of controlling his emotions (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Everton forward Richarlison has been told by manager Rafael Benitez he has to do a better job of keeping his reactions under control on the pitch.

The Brazil international has added to the Spaniard’s selection problems after a fifth yellow card in just his eight Premier League matches this season means he is suspended for the trip to Brentford.

That is particularly unhelpful as striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been sidelined since the end of August with a thigh problem, is not expected back until mid-December.

Richarlison’s emotional responses to being fouled – or his perception of being fouled – has not helped his disciplinary record but it has left Benitez in a hole.

“I think he knows that it’s too early to have five yellow cards, everybody knows that it’s like that,” said the Everton manager.

“He cannot react sometimes and he has to stay more calm during the game. Sometimes his frustration, if they don’t give a foul, his reaction is out of control.

“He has to be more aware of that and, after, focus on the game. He’s a very good player and he can be an important player for us.

“He can be a threat for defenders if he can stay focused.”

It leaves Benitez having to choose between Salomon Rondon, who has yet to score in nine appearances since joining from Dalian Pro on a free in the summer, or Cenk Tosun, who has not featured for the club since scoring in an FA Cup third-round tie against Rotherham in January.

Tosun has scored just 11 times in 58 appearances spanning almost three years.

“At the moment, we have two experienced strikers – Cenk Tosun and Salomon Rondon – available and a young player, (Ellis) Simms, who was injured and is coming back,” added Benitez.

“Normally, these kind of games are ones for players with experience and the senior players have more chance to be ahead of Simms.”