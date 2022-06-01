| 13.7°C Dublin

Richarlison charged over flare incident in Everton-Chelsea clash

The Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.

Richarlison picked up and threw a flare during Everton&rsquo;s win over Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA). Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Everton forward Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association after throwing a flare during the victory over Chelsea last month.

Having scored early in the second half of the contest at Goodison Park, the Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.

A statement posted by the FA on Twitter on Wednesday said: “Richarlison de Andrade has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Everton’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday May 1 2022.

“It is alleged the forward’s conduct in the 46th minute of the fixture was improper.

“He has until Wednesday June 8 2022 to provide a response.”

Richarlison’s goal proved the winner as Frank Lampard’s Everton beat his old club Chelsea 1-0 en route to securing Premier League survival.

