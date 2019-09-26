Richard Keogh has been ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in a car accident that led to the arrest of two Derby team-mates on suspicion of drink driving.

Richard Keogh has been ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in a car accident that led to the arrest of two Derby team-mates on suspicion of drink driving.

Richard Keogh ruled out for season after car crash that resulted in two Derby team-mates arrested

Mick McCarthy has now been plunged into a defensive crisis with Shane Duffy also expected to miss next month's crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and Switzerland.

Earlier today The Daily Telegraph reported today that Keogh suffered an injury in the road accident which saw Derby County team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence charged with drink driving. Keogh was a passenger in Lawrence's vehicle when it crashed.

Derby have now confirmed Keogh will be out for the season.

"The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night," read a statement.

"They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

"As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.

The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club's code of conduct and disciplinary procedures, but over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve.

"We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

"Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team."

Duffy, meanwhile, also looks set to miss the double header.

Brighton boss Graham Potter was initially hopeful that the injury Duffy' sustained in Wednesday's League Cup loss to Aston Villa was not long-term, saying: "It sounds like he has had either a kick or something in his calf.

"Obviously it is a concern for us. We will see how it settles down in the next 24 or 48 hours."

But since then Duffy has effectively been ruled out of the qualifiers, though Mick McCarthy will wait until next week's squad announcement to confirm that.

Online Editors