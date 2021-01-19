Richard Keogh returns to Championship with Huddersfield Town

Championship side Huddersfield Town have hailed the experience which Ireland man Richard Keogh will bring to the club after he completed his move from MK Dons.

Keogh (34) impressed in his six-month spell at MK Dons, following a long absence due to a knee injury which he sustained in a controversial motor incident, and MK Dons reluctantly accepted an offer, reportedly £250,000, to allow the veteran move back up to the Championship.

"Richard is a player with an amazing background and a lot of experience in the Championship. He has regularly played over 4,000 minutes per season at his previous clubs, and you need the combination of his experience alongside our young players to create a competitive team," said Huddersfield manager Carlos Coberan.

"The competitive character he has, and the respect he has for his job, and very important values within our group.

"He is a good defender and he can also help us to play out from the back. His ability to play on the left and right of central defence is something we need in the team too."

Keogh has not been involved at international level since the 1-1 draw with Switzerland in September 2019 but had retained hopes of winning back his place in the senior squad.

Keogh spect seven years at Derby County but had his contract terminated for gross misconduct following a car crash in September 2019 which ruled him out for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

