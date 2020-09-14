Richard Keogh praised by new club boss as he closes in on return to action

Richard Keogh will be hoping to return to action with his new club MK Dons soon

Richard Keogh, whose Ireland career appeared to be over when he sustained a season-ending knee injury in a controversial road accident while on a night out with Derby County team-mates, is closing in on a return to action.

Keogh (34) left Derby over the summer and dropped down a division, to MK Dons.

He's now back in full training with the League One side, having been out of action since a knee injury, sustained in September last year while he was a passenger in a car driven by a Derby team-mate who was later convicted of drink driving, and Keogh was then axed by the Rams.

MK Dons manager Russell Martin says he's been impressed by Keogh's attitude during his rehab.

"I think people have forgotten about him because he signed really early for us, but he will be a massive signing for the club and has already added so much," Martin said.

"He's brought everything I thought he would, and he's not even playing yet. Once he starts playing, I'm sure he will become even more of a leader in the group."

Meanwhile, Stephen Kenny's defensive options for next month's international triple header are about to improve as Ciarán Clark will end his six-month absence due to injury on Tuesday night.

Kenny's central defence looked less than convincing in the opening two games in the Nations League and overall, the Republic have kept just one clean sheet in the last seven games.

Kenny had spoken of his admiration for Clark when he was appointed manager and he will be relieved to hear Newcastle boss Steve Bruce promise some game time for Clark in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Clark has been sidelined since he suffered an ankle injury against Arsenal in February.

"Ciaran Clark, who hasn't played for a long time, will play and there's some players who need a game but the squad is big enough to make those changes and let's hope we can get through to the next round," Bruce said ahead of the clash with Championship side Blackburn.

"We'll take it seriously but the competition this year is condensed by seven weeks so we'll play more games. I have a squad and I will make changes but when I look at the strength we have I still expect us to try and get through."

