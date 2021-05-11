Richard Keogh awarded in excess of £2m after being ‘wrongly dismissed’ by Derby

Former Derby County skipper Richard Keogh is now back playing with Huddersfield Town

Former Ireland international Richard Keogh has had a major victory in his battle with Derby County over his sacking, with an award of over £2million in his favour.

Keogh was punished by Derby for his role in a drink-driving incident during a team-bonding day in 2019.

The defender suffered a season-ending knee injury in a car crash where he was a backseat passenger, the car driven by team-mate Tom Lawrence.

Lawrence and another Rams player, Mason Bennett, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and avoided jail.

They were fined by the club but Keogh, who was not driving on the day in question, was also disciplined by the Rams in his role as club captain.

Derby demanded that he take a massive pay cut for the remainder of his £24,000-a-week contract and when Keogh refused to accept that punishment he had his contract terminated.

He took that case to the Football League's Player Related Dispute Commission (PRDC) and they found in his favour.

Derby contested that decision with the League Appeals’ Committee (LAC) but that body has now backed Keogh.

“The LAC has heard and dismissed an appeal under the regulations of the EFL by Derby against the decision of the PRDC in the case of

Richard Keogh," a LAC statement read.

"The PDRC held that Mr Keogh had not committed gross misconduct, that he had not brought the club into serious disrepute and that he had been wrongly dismissed by the club," said a statement today, as reported by the Guardian.

Read More

Derby, who narrowly escaped relegation to League One last weekend, now face the prospect of paying off Keogh's initial contract, with bonuses on top of wages likely to cost the Rams £2.3m.

Keogh revived his career after Derby with MK Dons and moved back to the Championship with Huddersfield Town, making 21 appearances this season.