Richard Dunne: We'll honour Liam Miller the person, the husband, the father and the footballer today

When you finish your playing career, you always think that you’ll just see former players, the lads you played with, at some stage. It’s one of those things, you take it for granted that you will see someone again.

You take it for granted that you’ll bump into someone at a match or an airport and catch up on old times. So many players are in the media or coaching now, or doing their coaching badges, you think you will always get time to catch up at some stage.

You don’t expect a man, a father of three young kids, to pass away at 36. So it’s still a shock to me to think that Liam Miller is dead, at such a young age. I hadn’t spoken to Liam for a long while so it was a shock to me, a real shock, when Damien Duff rang me to say that Liam was ill, and I think he was gone in a matter of days.

Liam wasn’t in my age group at youth level, he was with the U16s when they won the European Championships in the same year my U18 team won, so I’d have heard about Liam before I saw him play. You’d hear more and more about people like Liam and John O’Shea, once you hear the names you start you look out for them and how they are progressing.

He broke into the Celtic team at a young age and had a good time there, he did really well in the European games so he was making a name for himself at a young age. He really stood out for me for Ireland at home to Sweden, in Steve Staunton’s first game, when he scored that cracking goal.

When I saw that goal go in I thought, brilliant, we have a really top player ready to come into the Ireland midfield. He was a good player but a very good lad as well.

Brian Kerr was the manager when myself and Liam got to play for the senior team together for the first time. I ended up playing a good few games for the national team alongside Liam.

We played together against Brazil, I think the two of us were in the side in Giovanni Trapattoni’s first game, against Serbia in Dublin, and I played as well when Liam won his last cap, in a qualifier under Trap against Montenegro, in 2009.

It’s so sad to think that not even ten years after he has played for his country, Liam is gone from us.

I have heard people say that Liam was quiet in public, and he didn’t do much media, but he was great in the camp.

I think he had that bit of mischief in his eyes all the time, he was quiet in a group situation but when you’d speak to Liam one on one, he was a really good lad to be with, he was good fun and great company.

He’d always want to be part of the pranks that players get up to. He kept to his own group but when he did come out and speak to other players he was great.

I think you had to gain Liam’s trust before you got to know him but once you did get to know him, you had a great bond with him.

I’m still in shock that Liam is gone, at 36. That is no age. You can’t even imagine someone dying at that age. It was so tragic and sad, even now, a few months on, I find it hard to put into words.

We will be in Cork today to pay tribute to Liam in whatever way we can, and I just hope that the match and the whole occasion will show people, especially Liam’s family, what people thought of him.

We will all try to show Liam in the best light, not just Liam Miller the player but Liam Miller the person as he was a husband and a father as well as a footballer.

I am in the Ireland squad to play in the match today but it’s been a long, long time since I played in a proper match.

I don’t know how I will cope with playing. I played a week ago and it took me a week before I could move my back again, it’s so shattered from the years.

You will see a lot of big names, from Irish football and beyond in Cork today, I only hope that we can all do our bit to pay tribute to Liam and his memory.

