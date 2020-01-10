Richard Dunne: 'Solskjaer not up to the task and Manchester United need a clear-out of their squad'

Everyone was looking forward to the game but there was no real battle. United can’t compete with their neighbours any more.

Not just that, United are now struggling to compete with the likes of Wolves and it’s always one step forward, two steps back with them.

You had that brief spell where they beat Manchester City, beat Spurs, and it looked like they had turned a corner, but then they go and lose games or just fail to perform.

United are no further ahead than when Ole Gunnar Solksjaer (inset) took over. They don’t look like a team that has progressed, their squad and first XI is way short of what is required.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the match

And I don’t know where United go from here. They need to spend. Not spend big but spend well, as there is a big difference. They need players who can help them control games, as they don’t have that. The United midfield is close to non-existent at the moment and they are not strong defensively.

So do they change their manager and go for someone like Mauricio Pochettino, who has a record of building a good side and made Tottenham very competitive? Or do they just keep going and hope it all clicks for them as a club?

The fans there love Solskjaer because of his history with the club but this is Man United we’re talking about.

They should be challenging for a title, should be able to compete in a home semi-final in a cup competition, and on Tuesday night they were miles away.

Solskjaer said after the game that United "won the second half", but that was more a case of City taking their foot off the gas. They were 3-0 up, it was not due to United. And you win games over 90 minutes, not 45. I don’t buy into what Solskjaer said – 'we can win the second half'.

It’s something you tell kids to improve them, you tell them to forget what has happened and go and win the next 20 minutes of the game.

You can’t have an approach like that at a club like Manchester United, seeing positives from a 3-1 home defeat.

The problem at United is the team. The squad of players is nowhere near good enough, they really need to clear the decks and start again.

Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal couldn’t do it, Solskjaer hasn’t been able to do it. It can’t always be the manager’s fault and they need to look at the group of players they’ve got.

There is no fear factor at Old Trafford any more. Teams go there and they fancy their chances, as Norwich will do on Saturday.

That big pitch doesn’t suit United any more, they are wide open. United’s strength, strangely, is when teams attack so they can counter.

Norwich are bottom of the table but don’t sit back and soak up the pressure.

They try and play football, they go at teams and United are so open that this game should be even enough.

Mauricio Pochettino

Online Editors