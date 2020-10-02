Rhian Brewster ready to make his mark at ‘best option’ Sheffield United

Sheffield United’s new record signing Rhian Brewster insisted the South Yorkshire club was the perfect fit after signing a five-year deal at Bramall Lane.

The Blades paid Liverpool an undisclosed fee, understood to be £23.5million, to win the race for the England Under-21s striker’s signature.

“It feels good to be here and I just can’t wait to get started to be honest,” Brewster told the Blades’ official website.

“There were a few teams who came in, but right now Sheffield United is the best option for me.

“Looking at the club, it is on the rise, finishing ninth last year and hopefully it can be better this season. Maybe I can add some goals, I’ll work hard and try and help the team to a higher place this year.”

Brewster scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea during the second half of last season.

“I’m ready to come in and show everyone what I’ve got,” he said. “It is a team that creates a lot of chances, the three at the back, overlapping, they get crosses into the box and that’s my game – being in the box, finding space and one and two touch finishes.

“That’s what I am going to try and do, and try and score goals for Sheffield United.”

The Blades made it clear they had been determined to land their number one summer transfer target.

A club statement read: “United have again smashed the club’s record transfer fee to secure the services of the sought-after striker, patiently fighting off competition from Premier League rivals in the process.”

Blades boss Chris Wilder added: “At the top of the pitch we have one of the country’s hottest properties from Liverpool and for him to sign permanent here is fantastic for everyone concerned.

Rhian Brewster scored 11 goals for Swansea last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There has been a lot of interest in him over the summer, a lot of speculation about who we were going for, but he has been our number one target and I am delighted to have secured his services.”

Brewster joined Liverpool from Chelsea’s youth set-up in 2015 and was included in Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad for their Premier League game against Crystal Palace in April 2017.

The 20-year-old, who signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool in June 2018, made four cup appearances for Klopp’s side last season and in January went out on loan to Swansea, where he scored 11 goals in 22 appearances.

As part of the deal Liverpool have negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause and a buy-back option which will be active for the next three seasons.

Brewster’s last appearance for Liverpool was in the Community Shield against Arsenal at the end of August, with his missed penalty in the shoot-out giving the Gunners victory.

