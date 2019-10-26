Revenue audit of FAI underway due to 'tax issues'

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that the Revenue Commissioners are conducting an audit into "tax issues" at the organisation.

FAI president Donal Conway and vice president Paul Cooke admitted the process was ongoing yesterday, with the audit adding to the list of probes into the affairs of the troubled football body.

At a press conference in Abbotstown which followed a national council meeting, Mr Conway delivered an update on the various enquiries arising from a turbulent year for the FAI.

In response to questioning about tax affairs, he said Revenue came to the FAI with a specific request.

"There is a Revenue Commissioners audit of the FAI," said Mr Conway.

"They came to us to audit two particular years."

Mr Cooke, a former newspaper executive and a qualified chartered accountant, added: "They came to audit two particular years and we made a prompt disclosure of liabilities.

"And then unprompted for two other years."

When asked if the probe was related to VAT or PAYE matters, Mr Cooke replied: "It's both. It's a number of tax issues.

"We have fully co-operated with everyone."

Mr Cooke indicated the FAI's next set of accounts will include a figure they are liable to pay to settle their tax bill, but they are working with accounting firm Grant Thornton to finalise the details.

"It will be in the accounts," he said, declining to answer a query on whether this audit was looking at expenses.

"I don't want to talk about [the specific] years because we are waiting for them to accept or contradict our figures but we will be putting a number in the accounts."

The FAI is yet to present the completed accounts from 2018 to their members due to the questions that a challenging year has presented.

A Sport Ireland-commissioned audit by Northern Irish firm KOSI is now due in mid-November after a delay arising from the surprise announcement of John Delaney's resignation following the agreement of a severance package.

KOSI sought details of that arrangement and Mr Cooke suggested that the exact terms of Mr Delaney's departure will become clear when the FAI's AGM resumes later this year once the accounts are finalised.

It is understood the exit package was worth more than €350,000.

"Some people will be shocked at it and will be very angry. Other people may say 'yeah, that's not bad'," said Mr Cooke, who conceded the accounts will show that the FAI's current financial position is "not pretty".

Meanwhile, an FAI-commissioned report from professional services firm Mazars is due late in November or in early December.

However, any plans to publish the report could be complicated by legal advice related to specific persons mentioned within it.

"There may be adverse findings against people in the Mazars report. So we would just have to follow the proper process on foot of the presentation," said Mr Cooke.

The FAI has also submitted "tens of thousands of documents" to the ODCE as part of its investigation. Privilege has been sought on two documents which contained legal advice to the FAI, a matter that will be heard by the High Court on November 14.

