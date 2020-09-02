Reports claim Neymar is one of three PSG players to test positive for Covid-19

Champions League runners-up PSG have confirmed that three of their players have tested positive for Covid-19 with reports stating that Neymar is one of the three.

The Ligue 1 champions did not name the players involved having previously announced on Monday that two of their players had tested positive and gone into quarantine.

"Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols," the club said on social media.

"All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days."

However, according to a tweet posted by L'Equipe, the players are Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Neymar.

All three players travelled to the holiday island of Ibiza after their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Parisians are yet to start their domestic campaign due to their European exertions, with their first fixture away to Lens scheduled for September 10.

PSG were awarded the 2019/20 title after the season was curtailed in April but the new season has already been disrupted by the virus with the opening match between Marseille and St Etienne postponed after four positive tests in the Marseille camp.

