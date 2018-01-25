Reported confusion about Alexis Sanchez’s whereabouts amid high-profile move

Widespread national newspaper reports on Thursday night – following on from an initial report in Spain – said the Chile international may have fallen foul of the Football Association’s ‘whereabouts’ rule by allegedly not being present for a test on Monday.

However, that was the day he was completing his high-profile switch from London to Manchester, opening the door to the possibility of genuine confusion as to his whereabouts.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Sanchez or the clubs. Both Arsenal and United declined to comment on Thursday, as did the FA.