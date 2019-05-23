Juventus shares rose to the highest level in more than a month on a report that Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will become manager of the Italian Serie A champions from the next season.

Juventus shares rose to the highest level in more than a month on a report that Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will become manager of the Italian Serie A champions from the next season.

Report of Pep Guardiola taking over as Juventus manager send share prices rising at Italian champions

According to Italian news agency AGI, Guardiola is reported to have reached a preliminary deal with the club for a four-year contract.

The Manchester City boss will reportedly earn €24million a year.

A Juventus spokeswoman declined to comment as did City Football Group, the English club's owner.

Bookmakers' odds suggest uncertainty remains over who will get the Juventus role, although Guardiola is the favorite for the job. SkyBet offered 11/8 on the Spaniard's appointment but stopped short of going odds-on.

Juventus are seeking a new coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri who is leaving after winning five consecutive Serie A championships with the club.

Juventus shares, which reached a record high earlier this year, boosted by the Ronaldo signing, were up 3.3% to 1.49 euros at 1.19pm in Milan, compared with a 1.7% decline for Italy's FTSE MIB index.

Online Editors