Remembering Rossi: When the late, great Italian striker recalled his visit to Dublin as a World Champion in 1985

Following the death of Italian soccer legend Paolo Rossi today at the age of 64, to help celebrate the life of the late, great striker we have gone back to August 2005 when he recalled to Aidan Fitzmaurice the time World Champions Italy visited Dalymount Park for the 1985 friendly match with Ireland.

As part of a special 20-year anniversary of the event in The Herald's Left Field magazine, Rossi recalled vividly a game that was as famous for what happened off the field as on it...

RIP Paolo Rossi - 1956-2020

I remember the game in Dublin well but we had a few problems before we even got there. We spent something like nine hours in the airport on the way there so it wasn't all that pleasant.

On the night of the game itself there was fog in Dublin and that has always stuck with me.

Fans spill onto the pitch during the friendly international between Ireland and Italy at Dalymount Park, Dublin back in February 1985. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

In terms of the game itself, I know the match against Ireland was a great game of football. Ireland had a very good team at the time. They had players from all the top clubs in England, people like Ronnie Whelan, Jim Beglin and Mark Lawrenson were doing very well in European football for Liverpool, they were one of the top teams at the time.

We knew before the game that something was not normal outside. Liam Brady came to our dressing room with the referee and said, in Italian, of course, that it was a bit crazy outside, that too many people had come in to the stadium and that supporters were all over the ground for safety reasons.

He told the Italian team that we had no reason to worry or fear for our safety, that Ireland supporters were good fans and sporting people, that they would cause us no problems and that we should play the game even though it was not ideal having so many fans on the touchline.

It was a competitive game, I think we were lucky to get a 2-0 lead early on in the match. I scored a penalty after about five or six minutes. I think it was Lawrenson who took down Altobelli in the penalty area; the Dutch referee gave us the kick and I scored, it was nice to get as I loved to score for Italy.

Ireland got a goal back but we went on to win 2-1, it was only a friendly and even though we were world champions and heading for the next World Cup in Mexico, we wanted to win as Ireland were seen as a good team with some of the best players in England at the time.

I don't think the chaos in the stadium and around the pitch bothered us too much. Strange things could happen in Italian football grounds as well, so we were used to it.

The late Paolo Rossi of Italy shields the ball from Junior of Brazil during the 1982 World Cup. Photo: Getty Images





On a personal level, I enjoyed the game, I had played with Liam Brady at club level and I knew I would enjoy playing against him.

Later in life I saw Paul McGrath emerge as a brilliant player and it was nice to recall that he played his first game for Ireland against us that night, I think he was a substitute. He looked good that night.

Looking back now it was a great game to play in: two good teams, a stadium that was a bit too full, but still 40,000 fans who had come to see good football and not make trouble, I have good memories of that night in Dublin. . .

Apart from the fog and the cold.

