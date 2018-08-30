Referee Bobby Madley forced to quit after 'mocking' disabled man in Snapchat post

Bobby Madley was removed from the list of Premier League officials after sending an inappropriate message on social media featuring a picture of a disabled man, according to reports.

Sky Sports are among those reporting that Madley lost his place on the Professional Game Match Officials Limited's (PGMOL) elite list after they were made aware of an inappropriate image he posted on snapchat.

The Premier League told Sky Sports News: "Bobby Madley is no longer employed by PGMOL. We understand he has decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances."

Madely was a regular presence in the Premier League last season, with his status as one of the top officials in England confirmed as he was handed the task of overseeing prestigious Community Shield game between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley in August 2017.

He also took charge of the Championship play-off final game between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough last May, with his exit from the Premier League list a blow as the number of elite referees in England dwindling in recent years, with the likes of Howard Webb and Mark Clattenburg leaving and expressing frustrations with the PGMOL.

It is understood Madley is moving to Norway and he is hoping to resume his refereeing career in a new country.

Online Editors