Reece Oxford returns to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan

West Ham defender Reece Oxford will return to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach on loan for the rest of the season.

West Ham defender Reece Oxford will return to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old, who can also play in midfield, made four appearances for Gladbach in the first half of the campaign before being recalled by the Hammers at the back end of last month, with manager David Moyes keen on giving him a chance to shine.

He featured in their win over Shrewsbury and last weekend’s defeat at Wigan in the FA Cup and made a cameo off the bench in Tuesday’s Premier League draw against Crystal Palace. But both clubs have announced Oxford – who has represented England at various age-levels up to the under-20s – would go back to Borussia-Park for the remainder of the campaign.

“We’re happy that we’ve managed to get Reece back on board,” said Borussia’s sporting director Max Eberl on the club’s official website. “He showed his huge potential just before the winter break and we’re confident that he will be able to help us throughout the rest of the season.”

Oxford became West Ham’s youngest-ever player when he made his bow as a 16-year-old in a Europa League qualifying match against Andorran club Lusitanos in 2015.

Press Association