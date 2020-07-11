Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a place in the Europa League semi-final, where they could be on course to meet Manchester United. Photo: PA

Manchester United and Wolves could meet in an all-English Europa League semi-final. With continental football resuming in August after the coronavirus suspension, the draw for next month's eight-team mini-tournament in Germany was made yesterday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are all but through, having won 5-0 at LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie, and United would face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir on August 10 in Cologne in the single-leg quarter-finals.

Wolves would play Roma or Sevilla in the quarter-finals, the match taking place on August 11 in Duisburg, if they overcome Olympiacos, whom they drew 1-1 with in the first leg in Greece. Should both progress to the semi-finals, the pair would do battle in a mouth-watering clash on August 16 in Cologne to decide who makes the August 21 final.

Wolves' path to that point looks harder than that of United, while Rangers are on the other half of the draw. Steven Gerrard's men will face Inter Milan or Getafe in the quarter-finals if they manage an almighty last-16 comeback against Bayer Leverkusen, who secured a 3-1 win at Ibrox in March.

UEFA has given the green light for the round-of-16 second legs to be played on August 5 and 6 at home teams' stadiums.

Indo Sport