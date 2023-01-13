Recent history of Irish teenagers in the Premier League should be a warning to Evan Ferguson

The most exciting name in Irish football for 2023 is about to put to the test the theory that has dogged young players from this country for decades – that making an early splash in the top league of English football as a teenager is no guarantee of a Premier League career.

Right now, the outlook for 18-year-old Evan Ferguson could not be brighter. His first Premier League goal (as a sub) was followed up with a start, where he delivered another goal and an assist in a win. Liverpool didn’t do enough to follow up on interest in Ferguson as a trialist when he was just 13 and tomorrow, he could deliver another blow to Jurgen Klopp’s side when Brighton face Liverpool.

Barring injury, Ferguson will stay in the Brighton side for a while and should face up to Mbappe and Griezmann in Dublin in March.

Ferguson was joined in recent weeks on the honour roll of teenage Premier League debutants by Dubliner and Brighton team-mate Andrew Moran. Last month, Irish U-19 cap Tom Cannon came off the bench to make his Premier League debut for Everton, just before his 20th birthday (and a loan move to Preston).

​Meanwhile in the Championship, the trio of Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Troy Parrott, who all had Premier League debuts as teenagers, are on their way back to peak form.

To quote a hit by a stalwart of the Irish music scene, wouldn’t it be great if it was like this all the time? But to twist the lyrics of another tune written north of the border, teenage dreams are not so much hard to beat, but hard to find.

The celebration of those achievements is countered by the hard fact that playing in the Premier League as a teen is the easy bit – the hard part is staying there.

A list (see panel below) of the 22 Irish-eligible players who played in the Premier League as teenagers in the last 15 years shows that the majority started fewer than five games in the English top flight, while six never started in a Premier League game at all.

Only four from our list who came in after 2008 would go on to establish themselves as Premier League players (Mark Travers, Matt Doherty, James McCarthy and Ciaran Clark), though it must be stressed that it’s still early days for the likes of Ferguson, Parrott, Cannon and Moran (others such as Gavin Bazunu and Shane Duffy were 20 on their Premier League debuts).

For some, their Premier League story was a case of blink and you’ll miss it. Three Premier League matches (all as sub) in the space of three weeks for U-21 Samir Carruthers with Aston Villa in April 2012. Two games in a month with Manchester City for Galway’s Greg Cunningham in 2010. Derrick Williams played just once in the Premier League, as a second-half sub, for Aston Villa. Meath man Kevin Toner was just 19 when dropped into the team with a relegation-bound Aston Villa side at the end of the 2015/’16 season and after four games and no wins, his time as a Premier League footballer was done.

That is not to class all of those players as failures. Toner came home to play European football with St Patrick’s Athletic and is carving out a nice career for himself, on and off the field, in the Spanish third tier. Cunningham has never been short of offers and is still playing, with Preston. And Williams is enjoying his career in the MLS.

Dubliner Aaron Doran, who played for Blackburn’s first team at Anfield, the Etihad, and Stamford Bridge in a three-game flurry of Premier League action in April/May 2009, is still active at 31, lining out for Inverness in Scotland with over 300 club games on his record – he’s certainly no failure.

But making the leap from Premier League debutant as a teen and becoming a regular like Robbie Keane did, is a big ask, for those players then and Ferguson now.

Matt Doherty is a good case study. Four months short of his 20th birthday when he debuted in the Premier League for Wolves in September 2011, his next Premier League game was seven years away.

“My Premier League debut was against Liverpool, I got 45 minutes at Anfield,” he told this newspaper in 2018.

“When you play in the Premier League at that level you think you have made it. Even though it was only 45 minutes I remember thinking, this is it, I can play at this level now. But now I think the timing wasn’t right. You see it all the time, some players get to play in big games and they have the drive to keep it going, but others end up dropping down the leagues, even end up leaving football.”

Dubliner Keith Treacy was 19 when he made his Premier League debut, for Blackburn, in 2008 and played for Ireland two years later. But his big-time career was over before he knew it, largely by his own hand as he has admitted. “I had too much too soon,” he once said. “I left Dublin at 15 thinking,’I want to play for my country and play in the Premier League’. I did them both by the time I was 21, and the fire left me.”

Those are the lessons from the past, with more recent incidents of hard-luck stories. The careers of Premier League teens like Idah and Omobamidele were held back by the twin curses of injury and relegation, but the signs are good that they can sustain top-flight careers but, on the other side, Aaron Connolly (just 19 when he scored two in a Premier League game) and Michael Obafemi (debutant with Southampton at 17) are treading water and both have had their attitude questioned.

With Ferguson’s grounding in the game all the signs indicate that he can sustain an elite career beyond an explosion of teenage greatness, because Irish football needs someone to buck the trend and make sure that the golden years do not end by a player’s 21st birthday.

Irish Premier League youngsters

Andy Moran, Brighton, debut aged 19 (2023). Total PL starts: 0 (1 as substitute)

Tom Cannon, Everton, debut aged 19 (2022). Total PL starts: 0 (1 as sub)

Evan Ferguson, Brighton, debut aged 17 (2022). Total PL starts: 1 (3 as sub), 2 goals

Andrew Omobamidele, Norwich, debut aged 19 (2021). Total PL starts: 4 (1 as sub), 1 goal

Adam Idah, Norwich, debut aged 18 (2020). Total PL starts: 7 (22 as sub), 1 goal

Troy Parrott, Tottenham, debut aged 17 (2019). Total PL starts: 0 (2 as sub)

Aaron Connolly, Brighton, debut aged 19 (2019). Total PL starts: 16 (30 as sub), 5 goals

Mark Travers, Bournemouth, debut aged 19 (2019). Total PL starts: 13 (1 as sub)

Michael Obafemi, Southampton, debut aged 17 (2018). Total PL starts: 9 (22 as sub, 4 goals)

Kevin Toner, Aston Villa, debut aged 19 (2016). Total PL starts: 1 (3 as sub)

Reece Grego-Cox, QPR, debut aged 18 (2015). Total PL starts: 1 (3 as sub)

Derrick Williams, Blackburn, debut aged 19 (2012). Total PL starts: 0 (1 as sub)

Samir Carruthers, Aston Villa, debut aged 19 (2012). Total PL starts 0 (3 as sub)

Anthony Forde, Wolves, debut aged 18 (2011). Total PL starts: 3 (3 as sub)

Michael Harriman, QPR, debut aged 18 (2011). Total PL starts: 1 (1 as sub)

Matt Doherty, Wolves, debut aged 19 (2011). Total PL starts: 95 (22 as sub, 11 goals)

Will Keane, Manchester United, debut aged 18, 2011. Total PL starts: 4 (3 as sub)

Greg Cunningham, Manchester City, debut aged 19 (2010). Total PL starts: 0 (2 as sub)

Ciaran Clark, Aston Villa, debut aged 19 (2009). Total PL starts: 208 (21 as sub)

Aaron Doran, Blackburn, debut aged 18 (2009). Total PL starts: 0 (3 as sub)

James McCarthy, Wigan, debut aged 18 (2009). Total PL starts: 238 (35 as sub), 13 goals

Keith Treacy, Blackburn, debut aged 19 (2008). Total PL starts: 2 (10 as sub)