Real Madrid’s inconsistency continues but they still stay top of the pile

Real Madrid’s stuttering form continued yesterday when they were stunned 2-1 away at Espanyol in La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now without a win in three games in all competitions but remain top of the table on 17 points, ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

A goal in either half from Raul De Tomas and Aleix Vidal was enough for Espanyol to secure the three points against Real. The Catalans moved up to 12th with nine points.

Karim Benzema’s curled effort halved the deficit 19 minutes from time but Real were unable to find an equaliser, with Eden Hazard’s late effort ruled out for offside.

On Saturday, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman thanked club president Joan Laporta for publicly giving him a vote of confidence but it was another difficult day for the Catalans as they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid. Laporta said, before their defeat, that he had spoken to Koeman and the Dutchman deserved time to change the club’s fortunes around after a stuttering start to the season.

“It’s important and well done for his part because if everything isn’t clear in this sense, then it’s difficult to work and have the kind of calm you need to try and make the changes we are trying to implement,” Koeman said.

In Italy, Napoli came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina in Serie A yesterday, ensuring they remain the only side in Europe’s top five leagues with a 100pc record this season.

The league leaders started sluggishly and were punished in the 28th minute as Lucas Martinez Quarta took advantage of some slack marking.

Hirving Lozano fired them level 10 minutes later, following up after Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski had brilliantly saved Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty.

Amir Rrahmani gave them a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute that they did not relinquish, securing a seventh success from seven Serie A matches to stay top of the standings, two points clear of a second-placed AC Milan, who beat Atalanta 2-3 last night.

Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season and their first Bundesliga home loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in 21 years when Filip Kostic drilled home an 83rd-minute goal to earn the visitors a shock 2-1 victory yesterday. It was Eintracht’s first win of the season and snapped Bayern’s nine-game winning run in all competitions.

Bayern remain top with 16 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg in second and third, respectively.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain dropped their first points of the season in a 2-0 defeat at Stade Rennes. Rennes won thanks to goals by Gaetan Laborde and Flavian Tait each side of the interval to end PSG’s eight-game winning run in the league.