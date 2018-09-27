Real Madrid beaten 3-0 by Sevilla and Barcelona suffer shock defeat to Leganes in La Liga

Barcelona and Real Madrid suffered their first defeats of the season on a dramatic evening in La Liga.

A subdued Barca looked to have handed their rivals an opportunity after crashing to a 2-1 loss at Leganes, who moved off the foot of the table by clinching their first victory of the campaign.

Real, though, conceded three times in the first 39 minutes at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as they were humbled 3-0 at Sevilla, meaning Barca remain top of the standings on goal difference.

The Catalan giants were looking to get back to winning ways after a tense 2-2 draw at home to Girona at the weekend and they went ahead in the 12th minute through Philippe Coutinho's exquisite volley from outside the area.

Leganes had taken just one point from their opening five matches but grew steadily into the game and could count themselves unlucky not to be level as Marc-Andre ter Stegen produced a couple of timely interventions.

But Nabil El Zhar headed home from Jonathan Silva's left-wing cross in the 52nd minute and almost immediately afterwards, Gerard Pique inadvertently passed to Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez, who gratefully fired high into the net.

Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde said in quotes on the club's official website: "It's not a result that can be explained. It's not an easy moment. We weren't expecting this.

"(But) we need to expect that things like this can happen and we have to be ready to turn things around when they get difficult.

"We found it hard to create chances, and they shut up shop at the back."

Real included Luka Modric in their line-up two days after the Croatian was named The Best FIFA Men's Player at a glitzy awards ceremony in London, but he had little impact in a first half that left the visitors stunned.

Andre Silva opened the scoring after being teed up by Jesus Navas and the pair combined for Sevilla's second, Silva netting the rebound after Navas' initial shot had been saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Wissam Ben Yedder bagged his sixth goal from three matches, volleying home after latching on to Franco Vazquez's header back into the area, to leave Real with a mountain to climb.

Modric thought he had pulled one back after the interval, only for his effort to be disallowed for offside following consultation with the video assistant referee.

Quoted on the club's website, Sevilla boss Pablo Machin said: "It's a night to enjoy and to remember. Those who do not beat Real Madrid many times will remember it, without a doubt. The crowd has enjoyed it since the first minute and until the end.

"It was a round night for the people of Seville to enjoy. (It is) a pity that it is not on a weekend so that the night can be extended."

Elsewhere, Valencia are still searching for their first win of the season after Iago Aspas struck eight minutes from time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Celta Vigo.

Michy Batshuayi grabbed his first goal for Valencia in the 25th minute but Los Che settled for their fourth stalemate in five games following Aspas' late leveller.

Finally, Villarreal scored three times in the last 25 minutes in a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

Pablo Fornals struck after the hour mark while Ramiro Funes Mori doubled the Yellow Submarine's lead with 10 minute remaining. Substitute Karl Toko Ekambi added gloss to the scoreline in the 89th minute.

