Real Madrid agree €105m deal with Juventus for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid have agreed a deal that will see Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club for Juventus.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record £80million, is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

“Real Madrid communicate that, adhering to the expressed wishes of the player Cristiano Ronaldo, it has agreed his transfer to Juventus,” the club said in a statement.

“Today Real Madrid would like to express its thanks to a player that has shown himself to be the best in the world and who has led one of the most brilliant eras in the history of our club and world football.

“Beyond the titles won, the trophies and the triumphs on the field of play in these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of hard work, responsibility, talent and achievement.

“He has become beyond that the greatest goalscorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. In total 16 titles, among them four European Cups, three of those consecutive and four in the last five seasons.

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of the great idols and an example for future generations.

“Real Madrid will always be his home.”

The player himself expressed his gratitude to the club and its fans after a glittering spell in Spain.

"These years in Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life," he wrote. "I only have feelings of enormous thanks for this club, this fanbase and this city. I can only give thanks to all of them for the love and affection that I have received.

"However, I think that the moment has arrived to start a new chapter in my life and therefore I have asked the club to accept letting me leave. I am sorry it is like this and I ask all of you, especially our followers, to please understand me."

The transfer fee was not disclosed but Spanish media said Ronaldo had signed a four-year deal and had cost Juventus €105million.

The Portugal international scored two goals against Juventus in Real’s 4-1 win in the 2017 Champions League final and earlier this season struck a jaw-dropping bicycle kick against the Italians in a 3-0 win in a quarter-final first-leg game in Turin which prompted Juve supporters to give him a standing ovation.

The Portuguese, 33, converted a stoppage-time penalty in the second leg to knock the Italians out 4-3 on aggregate.

The signing of the latest Ballon d'Or winner and top scorer in the Champions League for the last six seasons represents a major coup for Juve, who have had a stranglehold on the Italian title since 2012 but have not won Europe's top prize since 1996.

The signing also strikes a blow for the profile of Serie A against La Liga, which has now lost two of its three most famous players in the last year after Paris St Germain signed Neymar from Barcelona last August.

