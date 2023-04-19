Real Betis star Joaquin to retire at the end of the season - 21 years after facing Ireland at World Cup

Real Betis' Joaquin has announced he will retire at the end of the season. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Veteran Real Betis captain and former Spain winger Joaquin has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Joaquin, who will turn 42 in July, has made more than 800 club appearances during his long career, including 521 for Betis, a club record, and is closing in on the all-time LaLiga mark of 622, only seven games behind Andoni Zubizarreta.

After coming through the Betis academy and helping Los Verdiblancos win the 2005 Copa del Rey, Joaquin joined Valencia before a spell with Malaga and then in Italy at Fiorentina.

Joaquin, who played for Spain against Ireland at the 2002 World Cup, returned to Betis in 2015 and last month was part of the side knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United.

In a video on the Real Betis Twitter feed, Joaquin said: “Not everything is forever. Now it just remains for me to hang up my boots, my art. A window into eternity.

“I wanted to tell you this is my last season as a Real Betis player.

“But this is not farewell, it is just ‘see you soon’ because I will continue by your side, defending my life, because Real Betis has been my life.

“I will live it in a different way, but with the same feeling and the same joy of all these years. Thank you for everything.”