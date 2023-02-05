Reading boss Paul Ince lauds ‘wonderful player’ Jeff Hendrick after stunning volley

Reading manager Paul Ince has praised Jeff Hendrick’s ‘wondergoal’ on Saturday and insists the Newcastle loanee feels a like part of the club.

The Royals came from two goals down to hold promotion-chasing Watford to a draw, as Hendrick’s stunning volley ten minutes from time saw the points shared at the Madejski.

It was the Ireland midfielder’s third strike in as many games, having signed for Ince’s side on a season-long loan last summer. Ince singled the 31-year-old out for praise following the match and believes he's not like other loanees he's come across in the past.

“The second was a wondergoal from Jeff,” said Ince, with Reading currently 16th in the Championship.

“He’s a wonderful player and a proper professional. For someone who is on loan from Newcastle, he feels like he is part of us.

“A lot of loanees will know they are going back in three months’ time and not want to be part of it. But he wants to be part of the club. I’m so pleased he has started adding goals to his performances.”

Hendrick has become a mainstay in Ince’s side this term and is the only player to have started all 29 league games to date. While he felt they could have taken all three points against the Hornets, he was pleased to get on the scoresheet again.

"I said it a couple of weeks ago that I don’t score often, but when I do they tend to be good goals,” said Hendrick, whose four league goals this season is his highest tally since 2014/15.

“For me it was nice to get on the scoresheet and help the team get something out of the game. At the end of the day, I felt like we could have won it.

“We’ve got a good squad here and everyone is fighting for the cause. We know we’ve got a long way to go in this season.”

Meanwhile, Charlton manager Dean Holden labelled Gavin Kilkenny’s debut as ‘outstanding’ on Saturday.

Last week, the Ireland U-21 midfielder joined the Addicks on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season. The Dubliner had made just one league start since August following a nightmare loan spell at Stoke, but played a full 90 minutes helping Charlton to a 2-1 win over Exeter City.

“I have to say, I thought Gav was outstanding on his debut,” said Holden, with Charlton in 12th having won four of their last five.

“I know his temperament, there was no issue with that. I knew he’d come in and perform. The energy levels he showed, they were potentially saying he only had 60 minutes in him, in terms of the number of games he’s played this season, but he looked fine.

“His energy to get up to the ball and play in tight areas was excellent. He is a very good addition and added to what was a very good team performance.”