RB Leipzig rule out Naby Keita move to Liverpool being brought forward

The Guinea international is set to link up with Liverpool from July 1 after the Premier League outfit agreed a big-money deal to sign him last August.

Liverpool, who sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona earlier this month, were keen to bring the transfer forward to secure Keita's services this month, but Rangnick has stepped in to set the record straight.

Rangnick said on the club's official website: "We won't allow Liverpool to sign him early, even though they have shown renewed interest to bring him in during this transfer window.