Rangers widen gap as Lennon admits 'softness'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard savoured some "incredible" football in a 4-0 win over Aberdeen and was flummoxed as to why Alfredo Morelos did not share his joy.

The Colombia international threw his gloves off in frustration after being replaced by Jermain Defoe midway through the second half as Rangers moved 11 points clear of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Ryan Kent, Kemar Roofe, Scott Arfield and a James Tavernier penalty had 'Gers out of sight before the 53rd minute and Morelos was taken off with Thursday's Europa League clash against Benfica in mind. But he did not look happy to be substituted.

"Does he ever?" Gerrard said. "I can't work it out. We're 4-0 up, he's played well, his teammate is about to come on, we've got a big game on Thursday.

"I don't know, you'll have to ask Alfredo why he was a bit sad. I wasn't sad, I was very happy."

Gerrard added: "I'm very pleased that we kept our level for 90 minutes. We could have scored even more goals, another clean sheet as well so there were a lot of positives.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits his team have a "softness" about them after they were forced to come back from two goals down to get a point in their 2-2 draw against Hibernian on Saturday.

Jamie Murphy gave Hibs a 52nd-miniute lead when the on-loan Rangers player followed up Kevin Nisbet's saved penalty after Scott Brown's needless barge on Martin Boyle on the bye-line.

An unchallenged Murphy soon headed into the path of Nisbet to fire home in space before substitute Odsonne Edouard pulled one back from the spot with 11 minutes left following a Paul McGinn handball.

Diego Laxalt levelled after a half-cleared stoppage-time free-kick.

"We controlled the first half without really penetrating," Lennon said. "Our final ball was poor and we were a little bit passive in the final third for my liking.

"Then we shot ourselves in the foot. Scott has made a really rash decision which is unnecessary.

"And then the second goal is awful, just lazy. It's a free header and whether it's a free header or the guy gets contact under a challenge, we didn't track the run. We just let him get the shot off so easy."

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb and we did it. Our attitude and quality in the final 20 minutes was excellent, but that should be for the 90 minutes.

"I thought we had got through all the rankles of conceding soft goals. Scott Bain even saves the penalty and we have got two boys stood watching it. Murphy's first to react."

