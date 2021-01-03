Rangers' stranglehold on title race leaves Lennon dejected

Rangers have now entered the territory of Devon Loch and Jean van de Velde. Steven Gerrard might deliberately point towards a 10-point lead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership - which it would be if Celtic win their three games in hand - but all available evidence suggests even that would be sufficient. A Rangers collapse from here would be as epic as it is unlikely.

No wonder Neil Lennon was dejected by the Old Firm outcome. Celtic were the better team for the opening 60 minutes - and dominant during the first 45 - with Nir Bitton's subsequent red card affording Rangers momentum they gleefully grasped. Confidence visibly drained from the visiting players as the Israeli centre-back was dismissed for hauling down Alfredo Morelos. It seems odd to pinpoint defining moments at this, a juncture where Rangers had such an advantage anyway, but any lingering Celtic hope headed down the tunnel with Bitton.

The game's solitary goal had a freakish element which further intensified Lennon's frustration. James Tavernier's corner flew off the shoulder of Callum McGregor, one of Celtic's best players, and into his own net. This was a fixture Celtic couldn't afford to lose and Rangers didn't particularly need to win; the result leaves Gerrard with one hand and four fingers on the league trophy.

"These games are all about big moments," said the Rangers manager. "Celtic have got one badly wrong and we have capitalised on it and gone on to win the game. You don't always get out of this game what your performance deserves. We know that more than most. So to win and not be at our best is a big positive for me."

Critics of Lennon - of whom there are plenty - will say Celtic were ultimately punished for first-half profligacy. Yet they also met an inspired opponent in Allan McGregor, the veteran Rangers goalkeeper. McGregor's early save from Odsonne Edouard was impressive, his touching of a subsequent curling Leigh Griffiths effort on to the post outstanding. This marked McGregor's 401st Rangers appearance, less than a month before his 39th birthday.

"You are talking about a legend of the club, a phenomenal goalkeeper," said Gerrard. "It's a shame he is nearly as old as me, because I'd love him to be my keeper for many, many more years."

Rangers' trouble during those early exchanges was the anonymity of their forwards. That improved slightly after the interval - during which Ianis Hagi replaced the injured Kemar Roofe - but Celtic looked the more likely to score before Bitton's aberration. Lennon believes Bobby Madden flashed his red card in error. Morelos had been chasing a Tavernier pass when Bitton, needlessly it must be said, indulged in the kind of action more typical of a rugby game. The incident occurred 22 yards from goal, outside the angle of the penalty area.

"Morelos might have got a shot off but it would have been from a very narrow angle," said Lennon. "It's not even in the box. I thought he was too quick to get the red out. It's poor from Nir but it's not a red card and that changed the course of the game. We had been in full control.

"I was happy with the team. We had plans in place for later in the game but the red card changed that. I'm bitterly disappointed. There were a lot of good things to come out of the game. I hate losing, especially games of this magnitude and I don't think we deserved to lose today."

Borna Barisic's free-kick, deflected narrowly wide, immediately preceded the corner which broke the deadlock. McGregor appeared deceived by the movement of Joe Aribo, with the own goal an inauspicious way to mark the midfielder's Old Firm captaincy.

Lennon, of course, has no alternative but to publicly vow to battle on. "You have got to keep going. You can't just say it's over." Yet this Rangers team has conceded a mere five goals in 22 league games. As Celtic's players and management boarded a charter flight to Dubai, where they will partake in a winter training camp, they must privately know the race is all but run. Rangers don't bear any resemblance to a team likely to choke in the home straight.

Observer

Sunday Indo Sport