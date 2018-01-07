Rangers sign Brighton winger Jamie Murphy on loan

The 28-year-old, who was born in Glasgow, will remain with the Ladbrokes Premiership club until the end of the season, when the move is "expected to become permanent", according to a Brighton statement.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: "Jamie is a great lad, a fantastic professional and has a desire to play - and while we were in no hurry to see him leave, we do understand his desire to play for his boyhood team and one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

"He's been excellent for the club, ever since we signed him from Sheffield United, and wrote himself into club folklore as a crucial part of our promotion-winning side last season.