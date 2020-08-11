Rangers can steal march on Celtic as Scottish league plunged into disarray

The Scottish Premiership is in disarray after breaches of safety protocol, but there are three games on Wednesday.

Here are the biggest talking points ahead of the latest fixtures.

Celtic and Aberdeen in hot water

The Scottish government have told the SPFL that they are on their last warning after Celtic were the latest club to breach Covid-19 safety protocols. The champions’ game with St Mirren has been postponed after defender Boli Bolingoli secretly visited Spain last week and did not quarantine on his return. Aberdeen’s match at home at Hamilton has also been called off after eight players broke protocols with a night out last week. First minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned the SPFL that this is a “yellow card” for them and any more breaches could see the entire league suspended.

Rangers could steal a march

Celtic’s inactivity could see Rangers open up a five-point lead over their rivals. Steven Gerrard’s men have hit the ground running, winning their opening two fixtures against Aberdeen and St Mirren and they have the chance to win three league games in a row for the first time since January when St Johnstone visit. Going so far in front of the Hoops – even at this early stage of the season – would see the Gers being chased instead of chasing, as has been the case in recent years.

More worries for Well

Motherwell are looking for their first points and goals of the season but they have selection issues at left-back. The Well have been beaten 1-0 in both of their opening two games. Boss Stephen Robinson is ‘cursing’ his left-back options, though, after Liam Donnelly was ruled out for two months with a knee injury – the third player to suffer problems in that position already this season. Robinson will now head to the transfer market but he will not bring anyone in in time for the game with Ross County.

County going for three in a row

Ross County have made the most of their reprieve from relegation last season and have won their opening two games. That puts them up as early front runners along with Hibs and Rangers. And if they can beat Kilmarnock at home then they will register three league wins in a row for the first time since 2015.

