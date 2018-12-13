Rangers crashed out of the Europa League after conceding a late goal to lose 1-0 against Rapid Vienna.

Rangers crashed out of the Europa League after conceding a late goal to lose 1-0 against Rapid Vienna.

Rangers bow out of the Europa League after defeat to Rapid Vienna

Steven Gerrard's side, who had to win in Austria to progress to the knockout stages, dominated possession and hit the crossbar early on through defender Connor Goldson.

But the Light Blues were unable to make a breakthrough in the Group G encounter and were punished by an 84th-minute strike from Dejan Ljubicic.

Spanish side Villarreal took top spot in the group after goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Karl Toko Ekambi earned a 2-0 success over Spartak Moscow, with Rapid going through as runners-up.

In Hungary, Chelsea lost striker Alvaro Morata to injury and their 100 per cent record following a 2-2 draw with Vidi.

The Blues, who had already secured top spot in Group L, salvaged a point through Olivier Giroud's free-kick after Willian put them ahead with another set-piece.

Ethan Ampadu's own goal and a superb volley from Loic Nego turned the game in Vidi's favour, with Spain international Morata suffering a knee problem and being replaced by Giroud at 1-1.

Belarusian champions BATE Borisov join Maurizio Sarri's side in the last 32 after two goals from Nikolai Signevich - who was later sent off - helped them beat Greek club PAOK Salonika 3-1.

Elsewhere, a brace from Wissam Ben Yedder and Ever Banega's penalty saw five-time champions Sevilla defeat 10-man Krasnodar 3-0 to clinch top spot in Group J.

Russian side Krasnodar progress as runners-up after Standard Liege could only manage a goalless draw against Akhisar Belediyespor in Turkey.

Group H winners Eintracht Frankfurt made it six wins from as many games by coming from behind to beat Lazio 2-1 in Rome.

The Italians, already confirmed as runners-up, went ahead through Joaquin Correa, before quick-fire strikes from Mijat Gacinovic and Sebastien Haller earned the German club victory.

French giants Marseille finished bottom of that group with a solitary point after they had Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Ocampos sent off in a 3-1 home loss to Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

In Group I, Malmo won 1-0 at 10-man Besiktas to take second spot and eliminate the Turkish club, with Belgian side Genk topping the group after thrashing Norwegian club Sarpsborg 4-0.

Also on Thursday, Rennes beat Astana to the runners-up slot in Group K with a 2-0 victory in France, with Dynamo Kiev finishing first despite a 1-0 home defeat to Czech side Jablonec.

The draw for the last 32 of the tournament takes place on Monday in Switzerland. Inter Milan, Napoli, Valencia and Benfica are among the teams set to join the competition having been eliminated from the Champions League.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors