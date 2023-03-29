Rangers assistant boss Craig McPherson charged by Scottish FA over alleged headbutt after WPL clash with Celtic

Rangers assistant boss Craig McPherson has been charged by the Scottish Football Association after he appeared to headbutt Celtic manager Fran Alonso at the end of Monday's Old Firm derby.

Sky Sports footage showed McPherson appearing to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso's head after the Scottish Women's Premier League game at Broadwood ended 1-1.

The Scottish FA announced on its official website that McPherson had "allegedly breached" Disciplinary Rule 77.

The governing body said: "A recognised football body, club, official, team official, other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of association football.

"Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour."

Alonso told Sky Sports that McPherson called him a "little rat" as the footage was shown to him after the match, which was the first Scottish women's game televised live by Sky Sports.

Rangers appeared set to leapfrog Celtic in the table thanks to a 36th-minute goal from Brogan Hay, until Caitlin Hayes' stoppage-time strike kept Alonso's side unbeaten against the defending champions this season.

Former Morton and Falkirk midfielder McPherson, 52, had spells as assistant manager at Morton and Dumbarton before joining up with Rangers boss Malky Thomson in the summer of 2021.