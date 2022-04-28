| 9.4°C Dublin

Ralf Rangnick considering an approach to be the next manager of Austria

The 63-year-old was appointed manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 season in November.

Ralf Rangnick is understood to be considering an approach to become manager of Austria (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is considering an offer to coach Austria’s national team, the PA news agency understands.

The 63-year-old was appointed manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 season in November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will take over on a permanent basis this summer, when Rangnick is due to start a two-year consultancy role with United.

Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United manager in the summer (Tess Derry/PA)

The German is now understood to be considering an approach to succeed Franco Foda as Austria manager.

The Austrian Football Association had denied meeting Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy earlier this month.

United did not comment on Rangnick’s situation before hosting Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

