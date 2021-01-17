Ralf Hassenhuttl rues Will Smallbone injury while Wayne Rooney lauds 'first-class' Jason Knight

Southampton boss Ralf Hassenhuttl admits that the loss to injury of Irish prospect Will Smallbone, after his first Premier League outing in five months, is a blow.

Midfielder Smallbone was pitched into the Saints' starting XI for Saturday's clash with Leicester but the youth cap, who turns 21 next month, was forced off after an hour with a knee problem. It's another injury for Hassenhuttl to plan around with Ireland striker Michael Obafemi also among the Saints players currently sidelined.

“We have again injured players. Will is not looking good, his knee – and now are coming a lot of games. I hope that players are coming back as soon as possible. We know that we have a lot of injuries and the guys are coming in, they must immediately step up on the highest level because it’s Premier League," said Hassenhuttl as he awaits a medical update on the Irishman.

“Will was good. He was fighting and had a few good moments, we had a few chances in the first half also. I like him more in the 10 position than the six position. He had some good solutions, he also had some good chances on Saturday - one good chance to score.

“He’s a good footballer and learns to work against the ball also. Also, he was fighting very hard. It was a step forward in his development, definitely."

Smallbone, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kilkenny-born mother, broke into the Saints side last season, making 11 Premier League appearances and he has played three times this term.

*****

Wayne Rooney says that Ireland international Jason Knight deserves the honour of taking the captain's armband with the Rams.

But Dubliner Knight, who will be a target for Premier League clubs in the January transfer window, admits that the relegation-threatened side need to turn around their form quickly if they are to get out of trouble.

One of Rooney's first acts as permanent manager, after he was confirmed in the post last week, was to appoint Knight as captain but his debut as skipper ended badly, a 1-0 loss to Rotherham which leaves Derby, mired in talk over a takeover, second from bottom in the table.

Expand Close Jason Knight Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jason Knight

"I think he deserves it,” Rooney said of Knight's appointment as captain.

“His attitude in training and his performances have been first-class. He deserved to wear the armband. Jason is a fantastic player and he is doing really well for us.”

Knight admits that results need to come. It is a big honour to represent the club like this. It’s great to do that, but we need to worry about getting good results on the pitch first," former Cabinteely man Knight said.

“It was very frustrating today. We know we need to be better and we will be better but we need to improve on and off the ball so it’s a big game coming up on Tuesday at home to Bournemouth now.

“We didn’t do the basics right at all and that’s something we pride ourselves on. We need to get back to that quickly. They are all big games coming up for us now and we need to get a good result first and foremost. We had chances but that’s something we need to improve on as well. We need to put those chances away and kill the game. We did have a lot of good chances, but we need to get better at that.”

*****

League One side MK Dons hope to complete a deal to sign Irish defender Warren O'Hora on a permanent basis from Brighton following the surprise exit of Richard Keogh to Championship side Luton Town.

After just six months in the third tier with MK Dons, Ireland cap Keogh (34) is heading back to the Championship as his club agreed a fee with Luton, with Dons boss Russell Martin admitting his surprise at losing Keogh so early into his career there.

"We have a succession plan, we're having to do it a lot earlier than we thought because we expected to have Richard for another two years, but it's up to us to go and get the right players to improve us on the pitch," he says.

That will see MK Dons improve their offer to Brighton to sign the former Bohemians man, who has been on loan this season, on a long-term deal, with Bohs expecting a five-figure cut of that transfer fee as part of the deal which took him to Brighton from Dalymount.

Online Editors