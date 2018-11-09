Raheem Sterling puts pen-to-paper on a lucrative new contract at Manchester City
Raheem Sterling has signed a new contract with Manchester City through to 2023, the Premier League champions have announced.
Advisers for the England winger have been negotiating a new deal with City for several weeks, with reports suggesting the contract could be worth up to £300,000-a-week.
"I'm delighted to sign," stated Sterling. "My development here has been incredible. I felt from the minute I got here it was the right choice for me. It’s paid off and I'm really grateful.
"Every season you come in you want to do better than your previous season. You want to try and develop and get better.
He’s going nowhere! 😆@sterling7 has today committed himself to the Club until 2023! 🔵#mancity pic.twitter.com/vActYqKxUR— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 9, 2018
"With the facilities we've got here there's no reason not to. With the coaching staff and the players we have in this team it's the perfect environment to develop and get better."
Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: "This is a significant moment for the Club. Raheem has improved dramatically in the past two seasons and is now one of the Premier League's best attacking players. His statistics tell their own story.
"He's quick, strong and excellent in front of goal – everything a modern-day forward needs to excel. We're all delighted he has committed his future to City."
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'You need to win with a bit of class sometimes' - Paul Scholes questions Jose Mourinho's ear cupping gesture
- 'It's always good to be the outsider' - Paul Pogba relishing the chance to silence Man United's critics