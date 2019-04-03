Raheem Sterling mocks Leonardo Bonucci's claim Juve star Moise Kean should take '50-50' blame for racist abuse

Raheem Sterling has mocked Leonardo Bonucci after the Juventus star claimed Moise Kean should take '50-50' of the blame for being racially abused by fans on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old Italian was subjected to monkey chants against Cagliari, but after scoring the second goal at the Sardegna Arena he celebrated in front of home fans.

Moise Kean of Juventus celebrates his goal 0-2 during the Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus at Sardegna Arena on April 2, 2019 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Team-mate Blaise Matuidi was also taunted, but Bonucci says his young team-mate should take part of the responsibility for the episode.

“Kean knows that when he scores a goal, he has to focus on celebrating with his teammates. He knows he could’ve done something differently too,” Bonucci said afterwards.

“There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have done that and the Curva should not have reacted that way.

“We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone."

England star Sterling, who was racially abused himself in last month's Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro, took to Instagram to counter Bonucci's argument.

"The blame is 50-50 @bonuccileo19," he posted on his story alongside a number of laughing and applause emojis. "All you can do now is laugh."

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini led the protests to referee Piero Giacomelli, while Cagliari captain Luca Ceppitelli pleaded with his supporters to stop the abuse.

Kean hit out at his abusers on social media after the game posting a picture of himself celebrating his goal with the following message: “The best way to respond to racism #NoToRacism.”

While he also posted a tweet with a finger to lips emoji.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri also criticised Kean for the manner of his celebration before condemning the crowd for their actions.

Independent News Service