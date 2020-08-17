Quique Setien leaves his role as Barcelona coach

Quique Setien has left his role as Barcelona first-team coach, with a replacement set to be confirmed in the coming days.

The 61-year-old was expected to depart after Friday’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Setien, who only replaced Ernesto Valverde in January, had signed a contract to keep him at the LaLiga outfit until the summer of 2022.

But an official club statement on Monday read: “The board of directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first-team coach.

“This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days.”

PA Media