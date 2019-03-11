QPR launch investigation into allegations that supporters abused Ireland's James McClean

QPR are investigating alleged abuse from supporters towards Stoke winger James McClean during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Loftus Road.

The Republic of Ireland international is a regular target of abuse from opposition fans over his refusal to wear a poppy on his shirt in matches played around Remembrance Day.

A video posted on Twitter appeared to show at least one fan shouting 'where's your ****ing poppy' at McClean as he stood in front of the stand.

A statement from Rangers read: "Queens Park Rangers Football Club is aware of a video circulating on social media showing a section of individuals abusing James McClean during our Championship fixture with Stoke City on Saturday, March 9.

"The club wholly condemns such abuse and an internal investigation is now under way as we seek to identify those involved.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Online Editors