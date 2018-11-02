Puel to lead most of Leicester squad to Thailand for Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral

Leicester boss Claude Puel will lead many of his squad to Thailand for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral after Saturday’s game at Cardiff.

The Foxes owner died last Saturday with four others when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium.

Many of the squad, including Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel and captain Wes Morgan, will travel to Thailand.

Puel and senior staff are going but some players will stay behind due to personal circumstances.

The group from the club is due to return on Tuesday ahead of next weekend’s visit of Burnley, the first home game since the tragedy.

The funeral, likely to last a week, starts on Saturday in Bangkok.

Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash.

Former England international Vardy said on Friday he will remember Srivaddhanaprabha as more than a chairman.

He said: “He was a fun, loving guy, always with a smile on his face. That was him from day one, when I first met him, he never changed one bit.

“He was like the father figure of the group, wanting to be like that not just with the players, but the fans as well, to be as one.

“He wasn’t just a chairman, he always made sure that he went out of his way to get to know you on a personal level, with your families.

“He took us in as his extended family and that’s exactly what we did with him. It has been one of the hardest weeks that myself and the lads have had to go through.”

