Puel hoping to reward Foxes fans with ‘perfect’ home win over Man Utd

Claude Puel says a home win against Manchester United would be “perfect” as he looks to continue Leicester’s impressive recent run against the Premier League’s top six clubs.

Claude Puel says a home win against Manchester United would be “perfect” as he looks to continue Leicester’s impressive recent run against the Premier League’s top six clubs.

The Foxes boss masterminded victories against Chelsea and Manchester City over the Christmas period and got his tactics right again this week when his side were well worth their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

A rejuvenated Manchester United, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, visit the King Power Stadium on Sunday but Puel believes his side can go into the match full of confidence.

The Frenchman also feels Leicester owe their supporters a big performance, admitting that their home results – just two wins since September – have not been good enough.

“If we can give a good feeling, a good spirit and a good attitude on the pitch, we can give our best all the time on Sunday and it would be fantastic if we can give a reward to our fans because at home we did not perform well enough. Against United, it would be perfect,” said Puel.

“They are on a nine-game unbeaten run with many (eight) wins but Liverpool also was a team without losing a lot of points at home, but we showed a lot of quality. It was the same against Chelsea and against (Manchester) City.

“I don’t say we can make an upset all the time against the big teams but it will be a good challenge. I think we play a good game against a big teams. I hope, to show these good qualities against United. We know we can make a difference.”

New Leicester signing Youri Tielemans will hope to be involved on Sunday.

Tielemans joined the club on Thursday on loan from Monaco and Puel said he would assess the 21-year-old Belgium midfielder’s fitness, having already played 35 times for club and county this season.

Press Association