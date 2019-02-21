Puel holds talks with Schmeichel to clarify Leicester future

Leicester boss Claude Puel has held clear-the-air talks with Kasper Schmeichel after father Peter claimed he wanted to quit the club.

Frenchman Puel believes he can still count on his goalkeeper despite Schmeichel senior’s strong criticism of his management.

The former Manchester United keeper said the Foxes did not have a manager to get the best out of the team as well as suggesting Kasper wanted to leave.

The Foxes’ number one only signed a five-year deal last August and ahead of Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace Puel insisted he is happy to stay.

“I have had a discussion with Kasper, not just about this but different things,” he said.

“Kasper is happy to play with Leicester and extended his contract a few months ago.

“He understands the project and what we are trying to put in place. This is the most important thing for us. I’m sorry but I cannot manage other people outside the club.

“Kasper is our captain with Wes (Morgan). He’s always had a good impact and influence on the team.

“I was happy about our discussion because I know I can count on him because he understands the project and where we are at this moment.

“He is happy to continue this project.”

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel discussed his son’s future before the 3-1 defeat at Tottenham two weeks ago.

“Of course he wants to move away and try something bigger and challenge himself like any other football player,” he told beIN Sports.

“They’ve got good players, they just don’t have the manager who can get the best out of them.

“Once that is sorted out we will see them in the eighth to fifth place where I think they belong.”

But despite the 55-year-old’s comments, Puel refused to inflame the situation.

“I cannot manage other people because after we would have different feelings, it’s not my concern,” he said.

“I don’t want to comment about people outside the club. I have a lot of respect for the former player and his career – I don’t know Peter.

“I have no comment about people outside my team. I want to keep my feeling and a good relationship with my players and continue this work with them.”

Puel is without Marc Albrighton (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (ankle) for the weekend while James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are doubts with knocks.

Press Association