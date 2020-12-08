PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir game suspended over alleged racist remark

Players of Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir leave the pitch, after an argument between the Turkish players and the fourth referee during the Champions League Group H match at the Parc des Princes

Paris St Germain's home Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir has been suspended following an alleged incident of racism by the fourth official.

PSG said players from both sides left the pitch in the 23rd minute during their final Group H fixture in Paris.

The French champions said on Twitter that the referee had shown a red card to one of Basaksehir's staff, with video footage emerging which appeared to show their assistant manager Pierre Webo accusing the fourth official of using racist language.

"After a red card is given by the referee to a member of opposition staff, discussions continue between players and staff of both teams with the referee," PSG said on Twitter.

"The Basaksehir players decide to go back to the locker room, the Parisians follow them."

Basaksehir posted a message on their Twitter account which read: "NO TO RACISM #Respect."

Further video footage emerged showing Basaksehir striker Demba Ba remonstrating with the fourth official on the touchline.

The former Chelsea forward vociferously questioned the official over his choice of language when referring to players before being ushered away.

