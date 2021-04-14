PSG eye Kane amid concern unsettled Mbappe may depart for Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain will move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, if Kylian Mbappe leaves, in what is likely to be a merry-go-round of strikers among major clubs this summer.

It is known that Kane will push to leave Spurs if they fail to get Champions League football, while Mbappe has not yet signed a new deal, with his current contract set to run out in summer 2022.

Real Madrid feel they have a good chance of bringing the French international in, and that is said to be his first choice if he does not renew at the Parc des Princes.

If the prospect rises that Mbappe will go for free next summer, it may prompt a move by PSG, who last night won / lost . Mauricio Pochettino has a strong relationship with Kane, and the French champions have been monitoring the situation anyway.

They are one of the few clubs with the financial muscle to come up with the kind of figure - many around Spurs believe £150m - that would make chairman Daniel Levy consider a sale.

The issue for Kane is that, unlike Mbappe, there is still a lot of time left on his contract. He signed a six-year deal in 2018. Kane’s first preference is to stay in England and go to one of the Manchester clubs. City would prefer to spend on a forward under the age of 24, such as Erling Haaland, but will consider Kane if they can’t get the Norwegian or Mbappe. United have long been admirers of the England captain, and want a striker but their budget will depend on sales.

The other side of this is that, while many at Spurs insist Levy won’t sell, he is especially reluctant to sell to an English club. PSG may well end up offering a clean solution that offers compromise for all parties.

It would not be a team in England, while Kane would get his move to a club that wins trophies under a manager he knows well, and one just two hours from London.

Independent News Service