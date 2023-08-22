Promising St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Adam Murphy, 18, ready to complete Bristol City move this week

Highly rated teenager has decided to pursue opportunity with Championship club and will finalise deal in coming days

Promising St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Adam Murphy is expected to complete his move to Bristol City in the coming days.

The teenager has been mulling over his options since the Championship club stepped forward to make an assertive move for his services.

Murphy is out of contract at the end of the season, a situation that has left the Saints with little room for manoeuvre. While they would be due a reasonable level of compensation if Murphy waited until November, Bristol City are willing to pay a larger fee now to tie down the 18-year-old.

That left the ball in the court of the player, who is enjoying life with a Saints side that has plenty to play for in the league and the FAI Cup. He was open to the idea of staying for the rest of the campaign.

However, the Bristol City option has proved too good to turn down, with Nigel Pearson’s charges offering Murphy a long-term contract and a viable route to first-team involvement soon – that was more attractive to the player than joining a Premier League club where he would be consigned to their U-21 team for a long period.

Independent.ie understands that Murphy informed the Saints on Monday that he wanted to press ahead with the deal and is due in Bristol this week for a medical and to finalise any lingering details.

Therefore, he’s unlikely to figure in Friday’s league game with UCD, which means that – barring a hitch - Sunday’s dramatic FAI Cup success in Derry City will go down as his last appearance in Saints colours.

His exit will weaken Jon Daly’s hand, given that Murphy has grown into a first-team regular this term, effective both as an attacking option and an energetic midfield presence closing down opposition.

The Dubliner will link up with Irish trio Jason Knight, Mark Sykes and Max O’Leary at Ashton Gate.