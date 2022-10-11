| 12.2°C Dublin

Preston manager ‘gutted’ as Troy Parrott faces months out after goal celebration injury

Preston North End and Ireland striker Troy Parrott. Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images Expand

Preston North End and Ireland striker Troy Parrott. Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Aidan Fitzmaurice

PRESTON say they are “gutted” with the news that on-loan striker Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months with an injury while rules him out of next month’s international friendly games.

The Dubliner was on a high last weekend after scoring his first league goal for Preston, in a 3-2 win at Norwich, but Parrott appeared to injure himself in his goal celebrations and Preston today confirmed he would be absent for a spell. 

“He's had his scans and whatnot. It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player, so Jacko [Matt Jackson] is on with them,” manager Ryan Lowe said.

“I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break.

“We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush.

“I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out the team, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s alright, he's in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he's available.”

