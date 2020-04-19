Pressure mounts on English clubs to pay £50m television rights bill

Clubs are facing huge financial problems without gate revenue and income, with many furloughing staff and discussing big pay deferrals with their players. (stock photo)

The English Football League (EFL) will be forced to pay broadcasters at least £50m (€57.5m) if the season is abandoned in the three divisions.

League One and League Two clubs are split on whether to complete or cancel the season and a potentially crucial conference call will be held tomorrow to discuss the way forward.

The EFL will assess the views of all clubs before holding its own weekly board meeting on Wednesday, but there is a growing fear that football in England's lower two divisions could be scrapped for the season due to the coronavirus crisis.

Championship clubs are keen to finish the season, following the lead of the Premier League, yet in England's third and fourth tiers the situation is becoming increasingly perilous. Clubs are facing huge financial problems without gate revenue and income, with many furloughing staff and discussing big pay deferrals with their players.

If the "nuclear option", as it has been described by senior sources, is activated and the season across all three divisions is abandoned, it is understood the EFL will be liable for a minimum £50 million rebate owed to television broadcasters.

The figure is significantly lower than £371m (€427m) that will be owed to Sky Sports if the Premier League season is curtailed, but still a huge amount for the EFL to pay up. It is hoped within EFL circles that Sky would show some goodwill if the season is aborted and the issue of rebates became pressing.

Games such as the play-off finals are particularly valuable to television companies and the money owed will only increase if next season is also impacted by the pandemic.

Tomorrow's conference call could prove pivotal to the outcome of the 2019-'20 season, with many League One owners in conflict over their views on how to reach a resolution.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has launched a withering assessment of the "agenda merchants" who he believes are using the coronavirus pandemic to end the season. Peterborough were sixth in League One before the season was suspended. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

