Young Irish star handed big boost from Pep Guardiola after being named in Man City squad for US pre-season tour
Manchester City’s Irish youngster Tyreke Wilson has been named in Pep Guardiola's squad for a three-match pre-season tour of the USA.
The Premier League champions will face Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Friday, before playing Liverpool in New York next Wednesday and finishing their trip with a game against Bayern Munich in Miami on Saturday July 28.
Guardiola has opted with a mix of youth and experience in his squad, with new signing Riyad Mahrez one of the star players set to travel. Wilson, who is just 18, will hope to see some action after previously being invited by Guardiola to train with the first team.
The former Cherry Orchard left-back has previously represented the Ireland U19 team.
Here’s the full list of players selected for Man City's US Tour:
Claudio Bravo
Joe Hart
Aymeric Laporte
Leroy Sane
Bernardo Silva
Benjamin Mendy
Tosin Adarabioyo
Riyad Mahrez
Patrick Roberts
Jason Denayer
Daniel Grimshaw
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Douglas Luiz
Jack Harrison
Lukas Nmecha
Phil Foden
Aro Muric
Eric Garcia
Nabil Touaizi
Brahim Diaz
Iker Pozo
Tom Dele-Bashiru
Benjamin Garre
Luke Bolton
Cameron Humphreys
Rabbi Matondo
Tyreke Wilson
Nathanael Ogbeta
Online Editors
