Manchester City’s Irish youngster Tyreke Wilson has been named in Pep Guardiola's squad for a three-match pre-season tour of the USA.

Young Irish star handed big boost from Pep Guardiola after being named in Man City squad for US pre-season tour

The Premier League champions will face Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Friday, before playing Liverpool in New York next Wednesday and finishing their trip with a game against Bayern Munich in Miami on Saturday July 28.

Guardiola has opted with a mix of youth and experience in his squad, with new signing Riyad Mahrez one of the star players set to travel. Wilson, who is just 18, will hope to see some action after previously being invited by Guardiola to train with the first team.

The former Cherry Orchard left-back has previously represented the Ireland U19 team.

Here’s the full list of players selected for Man City's US Tour:

Claudio Bravo

Joe Hart

Aymeric Laporte

Leroy Sane

Bernardo Silva

Benjamin Mendy

Tosin Adarabioyo

Riyad Mahrez

Patrick Roberts

Jason Denayer

Daniel Grimshaw

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Douglas Luiz

Jack Harrison

Lukas Nmecha

Phil Foden

Aro Muric

Eric Garcia

Nabil Touaizi

Brahim Diaz

Iker Pozo

Tom Dele-Bashiru

Benjamin Garre

Luke Bolton

Cameron Humphreys

Rabbi Matondo

Tyreke Wilson

Nathanael Ogbeta

