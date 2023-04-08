| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Young and hungry Arsenal are now the model for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Jamie Carragher

Liverpool were the team the Gunners once looked to imitate but have now overtaken

Mikel Arteta&rsquo;s pragmatic approach has put Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Mikel Arteta&rsquo;s pragmatic approach has put Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Mikel Arteta’s pragmatic approach has put Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Mikel Arteta’s pragmatic approach has put Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

They are young, fast, energetic, thrilling, hungry, dynamic and on the threshold of ending a long wait for the Premier League title. Everything about them is exciting.

When I look at Arsenal, I see an evolving team with the core of their strongest XI at the start of what should be illustrious careers. When I look at Liverpool, I see a core of players whose peak is behind them. But the clubs’ meeting tomorrow, while they are on different trajectories, does not diminish the challenge facing Mikel Arteta at Anfield.

Most Watched

Privacy