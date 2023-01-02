'You would find five fouls' - Jurgen Klopp said Brentford 'stretched the rules' in win over Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s unique brand of “chaos” as they slipped to a damaging defeat.

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly against Brentford’s canny set-pieces as Thomas Frank’s side claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.

Ibrahima Konate scored an own goal from one corner and Yoane Wissa had two goals disallowed for offside from two more corners before putting the hosts 2-0 ahead before half-time with a fine header.

That was only after Darwin Nunez had added to his growing catalogue of wasted opportunities in front of goal, rounding David Raya only to see Ben Mee recover to make a goal-line clearance.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back after the break, but Bryan Mbeumo left Konate in a heap to fire in the third and finish Liverpool off.

It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season.

They have now dropped 23 points so far this season – one more than they did all last term.

Klopp, who substituted key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time, said: “Brentford create chaos with set-pieces. When I say they stretch the rules, they do, in offensive set-pieces.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s smart, but they do. If you could single out all the situations you would find five fouls but because it’s so chaotic no one sees it in the end.

“So that’s what they do and it’s really good. You know before the game how strong they are from corners. The game got decided by the second goal which was our fault.

“We got away with an offside. That’s all OK, and then we are not awake, they cross the ball and score the second that decided the game.

“The third goal should not have been allowed but we should have played better.”

Brentford are now unbeaten in their last six matches and climbed up to seventh.

Boss Frank said: “These players don’t surprise me but they always impress me. It shouldn’t in a way be possible for Brentford to beat Manchester City, draw with Tottenham, beat West Ham away and beat Liverpool at home, but we did it.”

Asked about a possible push for a European place, Frank added: “I hope the fans dream big, and the players, but on the flip side we are very realistic.

“This is a relentless league. Injuries to key players and we could struggle a bit. For us today it’s 100 per cent my rule of 24 hours. We will celebrate, I will have a glass of wine, but then in 24 hours focus on the next game.”

Frank revealed that Toney was close to being on the bench despite being stretchered off at West Ham just three days earlier. The 13-goal striker should be fit to face the Hammers in the FA Cup on Saturday.