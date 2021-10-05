‘You should always start with your best players’ – Alex Ferguson caught on video criticising Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo was not started against Everton at Old Trafford. Photo: PA Wire

Alex Ferguson has been caught on video appearing to criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for Manchester United's draw with Everton in a chat with Conor McGregor’s arch-nemesis, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ronaldo was surprisingly named as a substitute for last Saturday's Old Trafford clash and while Solskjaer brought him on after 57 minutes, the Red Devils dropped two points against Rafa Benitez's Toffees.

Norwegian boss Solskjaer was criticised for not starting Ronaldo, who has five goals in six games since returning to Old Trafford earlier this year, and the current United manager's former coach Ferguson has also disagreed with his decision.

In a video posted online, retired MMA star Khabib and Ferguson are seen speaking after the Old Trafford match. When the topic of the match came up, the Scot said to the Dagestani fighter: “But I also think that when they (Everton) saw that Ronaldo wasn't playing, it was a bit...”

Khabib replied: 'He came on in the second half...' - but Ferguson dismissed that claim.

The Scot responded: “I know, but you should always start with your best players.”

After the final whistle went at Old Trafford, Ronaldo was seen storming down the tunnel in frustration, while Solskjaer defended his call to leave one of the world’s best player, who is in red-hot form, on the bench.

'You make decisions throughout a long, long season and you've got to manage the players' workload. The decision was, for me, the correct one today,' said Solskjaer in his post-match press conference.

'Anthony Martial did well and scored a good goal. Edinson (Cavani) needed minutes and got an hour. We have to make those decisions sometimes.

'With the result today, I understand they go away disappointed. We have started better than last season but it's still not what we wanted.'

Khabib, meanwhile, was a guest at Old Trafford for United's clash against Everton as he continues his life away from the octagon following his retirement from the sport last year. He batted away questions about him fighting McGregor again.