'You get what you deserve' - Lampard insists players 'also have to take responsibility' after Arsenal defeat

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard didn't pull any punches as he ripped into his players after a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Arsenal eased the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta with a comprehensive win in front of empty stands Emirates Stadium to bring their winless Premier League run to an end.

Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty before Granit Xhaka’s superb free-kick doubled Arsenal’s lead just ahead of the break.

Chelsea, looking to stay hot on the heels of the chasing pack, were caught out again after 56 minutes when Bukayo Saka clipped home a third.

Mohamed Elneny drilled a fierce effort against the crossbar, before Chelsea pulled a goal back after 85 minutes through Tammy Abraham, who was ruled onside by VAR after initially being flagged offside.

Gunners keeper Bernd Leno produced a fine save from Jorginho’s penalty in stoppage time as Arsenal closed out a first league win since beating Manchester United away at the start of November.

While Arsenal turned in an improved display without the absent duo of David Luiz and Willian, Lampard was left with questions to answer as his side blew a chance to move up to second in the Premier League.

"In the second half we showed some urgency but it was too late," said a deflated Lampard. "The first half we gave ourselves too much to do, we were very poor. You can't lack energy and desire in the Premier League and we did.

"You can prepare as well as you want but if you turn up like that it's another thing. It's in the mind.

"If you perform below par things go against you like the Saka goal. That's life. On another day we could have scored the penalty and come back but it's not a day for us.

"The teams that win, win, win relentlessly weren't winning two or three years ago. We are not there yet, that's clear. I felt it when we are on our long unbeaten run and I feel it now. We got a lot wrong today.

"I'll take responsibility on the outside but the players also have to take responsibility. The message was clear - Arsenal are a dangerous team. When you go out and play 60 or 70 per cent then you're not going to win any games

"I am angry because I want us to win games. It was an opportunity to go second. You get what you deserve."

If Lampard has questions to answer, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expressed very different emotions as he summed up his side's first win in eight Premier League matches.

"It's a really big win for us," said the Spaniard. "We were really disappointed with the results - not so much the performances. Our players were suffering, our fans were suffering.

"It doesn't get any better than winning a London derby against Chelsea on Boxing Day. Hopefully this is a turning point. I know they can play at this level. We know how good Chelsea are but big moments in the game we were the better team.

"The injuries, the Covid, playing 10 men... you start to think what do we need to win a match. From the first whistle, you could see the team had the energy and willingness to come out and win the game.

"It's nice to give something back to fans because I can imagine they have been really disappointed. We started well and we were dominant. That gives the team confidence. Let's carry on. We still have big things to improve on."

Online Editors