‘You could say it’s a humiliating result, but I walked into this stadium immensely proud’ – Duff proud of Shels despite final hammering

Damien Duff feels his Shelbourne players can eventually turn a 'horrendous' FAI Cup final afternoon into a positive experience after his young team suffered a record breaking defeat.

Duff's side were on the receiving end of the worst final defeat in the history of the competition as they conceded four without reply.

But the Reds boss said he would still leave the stadium with feelings of pride after his first season in charge.

“On paper, you could say it’s a humiliating result, but I walked into this stadium immensely proud today, and I’ll leave immensely proud," said Duff.

“The lads have been fantastic all year. At the end of the day, sometimes it comes down to that bit of quality. We know they’ve proper superstars, League of Ireland superstars, in their team.

“The one regret, I guess, today is that maybe quite a few of us will go home, look ourselves in the mirror and ask ‘have we given the best version of ourselves?’ and the answer is ‘no’.

"The goals you could argue were all things we talked about and touched on on the training pitch during the week but I guess it’s about doing it under the lights at the stadium. Like I said to the guys after the game there sometimes you grow more as a person and learn more about yourself on the difficult days.

“In a strange way, I enjoyed difficult times as a player because I knew I would come back better and stronger. That’s what we can take out of it.

“We haven’t given our best performance today. That’s always going to be your fear. It’s a young team with not a lot of big-game experience you could say whereas they have that in abundance, they’ve top players in the league for many years. That was always the worry at the back of your mind and it’s ended up being true.

“We haven’t given a top, top performance. I could just feel a flatness, maybe the emotion of the game got to us and they capitalised on that, as simple as that.

"4-0 on paper is a horrendous result. I've had more difficult days, a lot more difficult days. Like I said on RTÉ, I walked in 10 foot tall into Lansdowne today and I'll walk out 10 foot tall."

Duff encouraged his players to adopt that mindset and use it as motivation for the future.

"When I was crap individually or had a disappointment in my career, I enjoyed it, because I knew I'd come better, and I guess I have to put that mentality into the team. I touched on it after the game there with the guys," he said.

"They're very young outside of Shane Griffin, Luke Byrne and Brendan Clarke, it's a young, young team, and that's the mentality they have to have. At the end of the day, I've told them to go out, have a beer and celebrate tonight because they've been involved in the showpiece of Irish football and they should be immensely proud of themselves."